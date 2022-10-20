PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% as dollar slides

By Seher Dareen

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold firmed 1% on Thursday after a weaker dollar helped prices bounce back from a three-week low hit earlier in the session, although bets for more big U.S. interest rate hikes cast a shadow on sentiment.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8% at $1,641.69 per ounce by 11:47 a.m. ET (1547 GMT), having slipped to its lowest since end-September earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also gained 0.8% to $1,647.80.

"It is still our opinion that if rates continue to creep higher as they do, it will continue to lean on thegold marketin the near term," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"The focus continues to be clearly on interest rates and Fed rate-hike expectations."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, after U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September.

Higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Cementing expectations of Fed rate hikes, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week, indicating the labour market remains tight.

Boosting gold, the dollar index =USD was down 0.7% against its rivals, making the metal less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

Gold was also supported as European equity markets slid after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was resigning. GBP/.EU

Gold and silver prices are higher on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure, Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

"A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls."

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 2.3% to $18.87 per ounce, platinum XPT= jumped 3.3% to $913.18 and palladium XPD= was up 4.1% to $2,081.89.

