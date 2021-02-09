PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dollar, stimulus hopes

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar hovered around a one-week low and expectations of a massive stimulus package in the United States lifted bullion's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,839.99 per ounce by 0210 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,840.40.

* The dollar fell to an over one-week low in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more affordable for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

* U.S. layoffs eased in December and job openings increased modestly, suggesting the decline in employment was largely due to companies cutting back on hiring amid uncertainty caused by a raging COVID-19 pandemic.

* Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,148.34 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,152.43 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver gained 0.6% to $27.36 an ounce, palladium was down 0.3% to $2,312.58.

* Platinum rose 2.1% to $1,200.03, after hitting $1,202.29 earlier in the session, its highest since February 2015, on supply deficit concerns.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China

PPI, CPI YY

Jan 0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan 1900 US

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before a virtual Economic Club of New York event

