US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dollar, stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar hovered around a one-week low and expectations of a massive stimulus package in the United States lifted bullion's appeal.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar hovered around a one-week low and expectations of a massive stimulus package in the United States lifted bullion's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,839.99 per ounce by 0210 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,840.40.

* The dollar fell to an over one-week low in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more affordable for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

* U.S. layoffs eased in December and job openings increased modestly, suggesting the decline in employment was largely due to companies cutting back on hiring amid uncertainty caused by a raging COVID-19 pandemic.

* Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,148.34 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,152.43 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver gained 0.6% to $27.36 an ounce, palladium was down 0.3% to $2,312.58.

* Platinum rose 2.1% to $1,200.03, after hitting $1,202.29 earlier in the session, its highest since February 2015, on supply deficit concerns.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China

PPI, CPI YY

Jan 0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan 1900 US

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before a virtual Economic Club of New York event

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More