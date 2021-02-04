PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but set for worst week in ten

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday, recovering from its lowest level in more than two months, but is still on course to post its worst week in ten due to a firmer dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,795.10 per ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices were down 2.7% for the week, it's biggest weekly decline since Nov. 27. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,797.60.

* On Thursday, prices fell to their lowest since Dec. 1 at $1,784.76.

* Democrats in the U.S. Senate were poised on Thursday to take a first step toward the ultimate passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

* U.S. jobless claims decreased further last week, suggesting the labor market was stabilizing.

* The dollar held firm at a more than two-month peak on Thursday, while longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors positioned for a large pandemic relief package from Washington and a stabilizing U.S. labor market. [USD/]

* The Bank of England gave British lenders breathing space of at least six months on Thursday before negative interest rates are a possibility.

* Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.2% to 1,159.84 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver added 0.1% to $26.31 but were down 2.5% for the week. Prices have eased since hitting a near eight-year peak of $30.03 on Monday as the social media-driven rally fizzled out.

* Australia's Perth Mint said on Thursday its January silver coin sales jumped 23.5% from the previous month.

* Platinum shed 0.1% at $1,096.88 an ounce and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,286.83.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 India

Cash Reserve Ratio 0430 India

Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate 0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM

Dec 0830 UK

Halifax House Prices MM

Jan 1330 US

Non-farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate Jan 1330 US

Average Earnings YY

Jan 1330 US

International Trade

Dec (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.