PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar eases, US GDP data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

April 26, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Thursday, propped up by a softer dollar, while investors eyed U.S. GDP growth data for hints on when the Federal Reserve might consider pausing interest rate increases.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,991.14 per ounce by 0018 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.2% to $2,000.20.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1% on the day, making gold less expensive for other currencies holders.

* The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, defying Democratic President Joe Biden by attaching sweeping spending cuts for the next decade.

* Meanwhile First Republic Bank'sFRC.N market value plunged again on Wednesday as investors waited to see if it would be able to find buyers for assets and engineer a turnaround without government support.

* Safe-haven gold tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, while higher rates also dent the appeal of the zero-yield asset.

* Data on Wednesday showed for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March, while shipments declined, suggesting that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on economic growth in Q1.

* Traders are now focused on U.S. quarterly GDP data due on Thursday, followed by the core personal consumption expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

* On the physical front, takeover target Newcrest Mining said on Thursday gold production in the third quarter fell 0.5% from the second, hurt by lower production at its Cadia project following an unscheduled mechanical breakdown.

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $1,088.23. Palladium XPD= eased 0.3% to $1,507.62.

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final April

1230 US GDP Advance Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

