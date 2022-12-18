US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 18, 2022 — 07:27 pm EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday, as the market expected more interest rates hikes in the next year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,791.25 per ounce as of 0010 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $1,800.70.

* Fed policymakers may need to lift U.S. borrowing costs above the peak 5.1% they penciled in just this week, and keep them there perhaps into 2024 to squeeze high inflation out of the economy, three of them signaled on Friday.

* Higher interest rates tend to weigh on the bullion's appeal, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%. A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

* Indian gold dealers offered bigger discounts to attract consumers who delayed purchases due to a spike in prices last week, while China's reopening plans have kept premiums firm in the world's top bullion buyer. GOL/AS

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 910.40 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.14, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $994.53 and palladium XPD= was up 1.1% to $1,732.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Dec)

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New

