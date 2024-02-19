News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower in thin holiday trade as investors seek more Fed cues

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

February 19, 2024 — 08:16 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down in early Asian hours on Tuesday, pressured by a slightly stronger dollar and elevated treasury yields, while traders also awaited for further cues from the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $2,015.59 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT, with trading volumes likely thinned by a U.S. holiday.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.2% higher to $2,026.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1% and yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up near 4% levels, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable to overseas buyers. USD/US/

* All eyes will be on the minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for more clues on its interest rate cut timing.

* Despite "remarkable" progress on U.S. inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said "there is more work to do" to ensure stable prices.

* Meanwhile, another Fed official cautioned against delaying rate cuts for too long.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that while he needs more data to convince him inflation pressures are truly falling, he's open to a summer time rate cut.

* Traders have pushed back their expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut from March to June. Markets are currently pricing in a 74% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

* Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J plans to cut 17% of the Anglo American AAL.L unit's workforce, as it battles to keep a lid on costs after a slump in the price of platinum group metals (PGMs).

* Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.4% at $894.96 per ounce, palladium XPD= was down 0.7% at $946.90, while silver XAG= also was down 0.3% at $22.94 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Feb

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
