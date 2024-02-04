PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as traders rethink early rate cut bets

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as the dollar and Treasury yields jumped after a blowout U.S. jobs report dashed hopes for early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $2,036.96 per ounce by 0215 GMT

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $2,053.50 per ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY rose to an eight-week high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to more than 4%.US/USD/

* Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs in January, almost double the 180,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week dismissed the idea of lowering interest rates in the spring, but voiced confidence that inflation would return to the central bank's 2% target.

* Traders are betting on five quarter-point Fed rate cuts for 2024, down from six last Monday, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app IRPR.

* The odds for a cut in May have also lengthened. Lower interest rates boost non-yielding gold's appeal by decreasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Investors are awaiting remarks from a host of Fed speakers this week for further clues on rate cuts.

* China's services activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in January as new orders fell, a private sector survey showed, suggesting a soft start for the world's No.2 economy amid tepid demand and a property slump.

* COMEX gold speculators cut their net long position by 4,639 contracts to 71,976 in the week ended Jan. 30, data showed on Friday. CFTC/

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 0.3% to $893.69, and palladium XPD= dropped 0.8% to $939.26.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 India HSBC Services PMI Jan

0855 Germany HCOB Composite PMI Jan

0900 Euro Zone HCOB Comp PMI Jan

0930 UK S&P Comp PMI Jan

1100 Canada Leading Index MM Jan

1445 US S&P Comp PMI Jan

1500 US Fed's Goolsbee TV appearance --

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan

1900 US Fed's Bostic remarks --

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

