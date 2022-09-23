PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as firm dollar, Fed rate hike hurt appeal
Dollar, bond yields hold near multi-year peaks
Platinum on track for first weekly decline in three
By Eileen Soreng
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Friday as the dollar hovered around a 20-year peak, while the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve going forward also weighed on the non-yielding bullion's appeal.
Rising rates dull bullion's appeal since it yields no interest. Gold prices have fallen nearly 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per ounce mark in March.
"I expect prices to remain choppy in the near-term, as the market has already discounted the (75 bps) rate hike, that is why we are not seeing a big fall in the prices," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.
"We see $1,650 as support and $1,720 as resistance... The expectations of further rate hike is capping gold's upsides."
A number of central banks, from Indonesia to Norway, raised their interest rates on Thursday, following the U.S. central bank, stoking concerns of a global recession.
European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday Euro zone inflation is set to go higher, defending the ECB's plans to raise rates further.
