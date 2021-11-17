US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on softer dollar, yields

Nakul Iyer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday, as the dollar eased and U.S. bond yields retreated from a three-week high, lifting bullion's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,869.45 per ounce by 0046 GMT, after hitting a fresh over five-month peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.1% to $1,871.50.

* The dollar fell 0.1%, pulling away from a 16-month peak scaled on Wednesday. A weaker dollar reduces bullion's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were modestly up on Thursday but retreated from a three-week high hit in the previous session, lowering non-yielding gold's opportunity cost.

* Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday reiterated that it will take until the middle of next year to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying program even as the central bank checks to see if high inflation recedes as he expects.

* British inflation has hit a 10-year high as household energy bills rocket, bolstering expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates in December.

* The European Central Bank must be ready to rein in inflation in the euro zone if it proves more durable than forecast, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said.

* A hike in rates should reduce bullion's appeal as higher interest rates raises the non-interest bearing metal's opportunity cost.

* Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose about 0.1% to 976.87 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $25.11 per ounce.

* Global silver demand will rise to 1.029 billion ounces this year, exceeding a billion ounces for the first time since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report.

* Platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $1,059.98 and palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $2,193.69.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

