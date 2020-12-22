PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on hopes of further U.S. stimulus
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as grim U.S. consumer and housing data bolstered hopes for further stimulus to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,863.83 per ounce by 0027 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,868.10.
* A new coronavirus strain in the UK has caused several countries around the world to shut their borders to Britain and drugmakers to scramble to test their COVID-19 vaccines against it.
* Weekly COVID-19 infections rose by the highest since the pandemic began, with the United States reporting the most number of cases for any single country, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid and government funding package overnight aimed at bolstering the nation's battered economy.
* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a four-month low in December, while U.S. existing home sales also fell in November.
* The U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said, revising up its estimate for gross domestic product.
* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration would put forward another COVID-19 relief package next year, including a new round of stimulus payments. * The European Union is ready to continue negotiations with Britain past the end of the year, sources said after an update on Brexit by the bloc's negotiator, Michel Barnier. * SPDR Gold Trust the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20% to 1,167.53 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,169.86 tonnes on Monday. * Silver rose 1% to $25.38 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.5% to $1,007.11 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,318.12.
DATA AHEAD(GMT)
1330 US Nov. Consumption, Adjusted
1330 US Nov. Durable Goods
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGLD
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut