PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher, but faces worst month in seven

Gold prices edged higher on Friday as lower U.S Treasury yields outweighed pressure from an elevated dollar, but bullion was still headed for its biggest monthly drop since September on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was up 0.1% at $1,897.01 per ounce, as of
0054 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.4% to $1,898.10.
    * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased, increasing
the appeal of holding non-yielding gold. [US/] 
    * Gold prices were headed for a second straight weekly loss
and their biggest monthly percentage drop since September 2021
of about 2.1%. 
    * The dollar steadied near a 20-year high it hit against
rivals in the previous session. A stronger dollar makes
greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency
holders. [USD/]
    * On Thursday, the dollar's strength played a part in
pushing gold prices to their lowest in more than two months
before bullion reversed its course. 
    * Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the
pace of interest rate hikes this year but remain split over what
could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid
dragging the economy into recession. [nL2N2WQ1VA]
    * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates tend to increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
   * Spot silver <XAG=> gained 0.2% to $23.17 per ounce,
platinum <XPT=> dipped 0.1% to $918.67, and palladium <XPD=>
rose 0.6% to $2,245.34. All were set for monthly falls. 


    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530  France  GDP Preliminary QQ             Q1
    0600  UK      Nationwide House Price MM, YY  April
    0645  France  CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY        April
    0800  Germany GDP Flash QQ SA                Q1
    0800  Germany GDP Flash YY NSA               Q1
    0900  EU      HICP Flash YY                  April
    0900  EU      HICP-X F&E Flash YY            April
    0900  EU      GDP Flash Prelim QQ, YY        April
    1230  US      Consumption Adjusted MM        March
    1400  US      U Mich Sentiment Final         April

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
 ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/
3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

