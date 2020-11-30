PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as virus spike hits vaccine optimism

US Markets
Gold edged up on Tuesday, as investors weighed optimism over prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine against a surge in infections and possible restrictive measures to combat the pandemic that risk derailing a swift global economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,778.76 per ounce by 0049 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.50.

* Some Americans could begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas, a top government official said on Monday.

* Moderna Inc sought U.S. emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective, with no serious safety concerns.

* New COVID-19 cases topped 1.1 million in the United States last week and the number of patients in hospital hit a record on Sunday, with California weighing fresh curbs, such as stay-at-home orders.

* The recovery outlook was also dimmed after data on Monday showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a second straight month in October, while activity at factories in the Midwest and Texas slowed in November.

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary nominee, while Arizona and Wisconsin completed state vote confirmations undermining President Donald Trump's electoral dispute.

* The European Union is likely to launch contingency measures this week, if it is unable to reach agreement by then with Britain on a trade deal, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

* Falling costs to roll forward U.S. gold futures contracts suggest the market is moving closer to normal trading after turmoil caused by COVID-19 raised investors' overheads, curbed activity and funnelled massive profits to investment banks.

* Silver gained 0.2% to $22.64 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $968.78 and palladium was down 0.1% at $2,370.63.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China

Nov. Caixin Mfg PMI Final

0900 EU

Nov. Markit Mfg Final PMI

1500 US

Nov. ISM Manufacturing PMI

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

