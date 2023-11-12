PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as investors focus on US inflation data

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors look forward to U.S. inflation data after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed bullion to a more than three-week low last week.

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,939.19 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after slipping to its lowest since Oct. 18 on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.3% to $1,943.40.

* Gold fell 2.8% last week to register its worst week in more than a month as Powell's hawkish remarks pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts.

* Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* U.S. consumer sentiment fell for a fourth straight month in November, and households' expectations for inflation rose again, a survey showed on Friday.

* Focus this week will be on U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) data due on Tuesday that could influence the Fed's interest rate outlook.

* Core CPI month-over-month is expected to have risen 0.3% in October, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%, a Reuters poll showed. Both estimated gains are the same as in September.

* The dollar =USD was up 0.1% against its rivals after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders. USD/

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10% to 868.14 tonnes on Friday from 867.28 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Gold demand improved in India last week due to a key festival, but early reports suggested purchases were slightly lower compared with last year as higher prices put off some customers. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $22.68 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was flat at $859.66. Palladium XPD= gained 0.8% to $999.71 per ounce, but was holding near its lowest level since 2018.

