PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar softens ahead of Powell speech
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar slipped, while investors looked forward to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on interest rate hikes and the health of the economy.
* Investors are bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year.
* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.
* New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the prior month, while solid gains in shipments were also recorded in another sign that the economy continues to grow at a slow pace and was not in recession.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA
Q2
0645 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Aug
0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New
Aug
0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New
Aug
0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New
Aug
1000 France Unemp Class-A SA
July
1230 US
GDP 2nd Estimate
Q2
1230 US
Initial Jobless Clm
Weekly
