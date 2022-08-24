PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar softens ahead of Powell speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar slipped, while investors looked forward to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on interest rate hikes and the health of the economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,753.01 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,766.

* The dollar ticked 0.2% lower, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held near multi-week highs hit in the previous session. [USD/] [US/]

* Investors are bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year.

* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

* New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the prior month, while solid gains in shipments were also recorded in another sign that the economy continues to grow at a slow pace and was not in recession.

* Spot silver eased 0.2% to $19.13 per ounce, platinum inched down 0.1% to $876.16, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,044.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA

Q2

0645 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New

Aug

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA

July

1230 US

GDP 2nd Estimate

Q2

1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly

