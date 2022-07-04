US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as U.S. bond yields bounce back

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, as a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as
of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.4% to $1,808.50. 
    * Resuming trade after a weekend extended by the
Independence Day holiday on Monday, benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields firmed, weighing on prices of bullion. [US/]
    * Gold prices fell in the previous session on prospects of
interest rate hikes from central banks that are trying to take
on inflation, but managed to stay above the $1,800 price support
level.
    * Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
    * Spot gold had touched a five-month low of $1,783.50 on
Friday.
    * The dollar <=USD> steadied at elevated levels on Tuesday,
making gold less appealing for buyers holding other currencies.
[USD/] 
    * World stocks, meanwhile, rose in holiday-thinned trade on
Monday, helped by a bounce in oil as concerns over tight supply
outweighed recession fears. [MKTS/GLOB]
    * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his
armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break"
Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month war, while Russia's
Vladimir Putin hailed his military's victory in the gruelling
battle of Luhansk. [nL4N2YL0GU] 
    * Spot silver <XAG=> firmed 0.2% to $19.99 per ounce, while 
platinum <XPT=> fell 0.2% to $883.94, and palladium <XPD=>
gained 0.5% to $1,932.22.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China      Caixin Services PMI               June
    0430  Australia  RBA Cash Rate                     July
    0500  India      S&P Global Svcs PMI               June
    0750  France     S&P Global Svcs, Comp PMIs        June
    0755  Germany    S&P Global Svcs PMI               June
    0755  Germany    S&P Global Comp Final PMI         June
    0800  EU         S&P Global Svcs, Comp Final PMIs  June
    0830  UK         Reserve Assets Total              June
    1400  US         Factory Orders MM                 May

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
 ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

