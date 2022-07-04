PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as U.S. bond yields bounce back

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, as a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.4% to $1,808.50. * Resuming trade after a weekend extended by the Independence Day holiday on Monday, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, weighing on prices of bullion. [US/] * Gold prices fell in the previous session on prospects of interest rate hikes from central banks that are trying to take on inflation, but managed to stay above the $1,800 price support level. * Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Spot gold had touched a five-month low of $1,783.50 on Friday. * The dollar <=USD> steadied at elevated levels on Tuesday, making gold less appealing for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/] * World stocks, meanwhile, rose in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, helped by a bounce in oil as concerns over tight supply outweighed recession fears. [MKTS/GLOB] * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month war, while Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed his military's victory in the gruelling battle of Luhansk. [nL4N2YL0GU] * Spot silver <XAG=> firmed 0.2% to $19.99 per ounce, while platinum <XPT=> fell 0.2% to $883.94, and palladium <XPD=> gained 0.5% to $1,932.22. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China Caixin Services PMI June 0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate July 0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI June 0750 France S&P Global Svcs, Comp PMIs June 0755 Germany S&P Global Svcs PMI June 0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI June 0800 EU S&P Global Svcs, Comp Final PMIs June 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total June 1400 US Factory Orders MM May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.