PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near record high levels as Fed hints rate-hike pause

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded near record-high levels on Thursday, as U.S. yields and dollar dipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it may pause the rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5% at 2,049.31 per ounce by 0130 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.9% at $2,055.90.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, but no longer said that it "anticipates" further rates increases would be needed, only that it will watch incoming data to determine if more hikes "may be appropriate."

Gold is helped by "lower yields and a weaker dollar in the aftermath of the recent Fed meet and changes in the policy statement language providing the conviction that the central bank will likely shift towards a rate pause," said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields also dropped. USD/US/

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. had a greater chance of avoiding a recession, but would not rule it out, adding: "it's possible that we will have what I hope would be a mild recession."

Economic uncertainties and lower rates tend to boost demand for the zero-yielding asset.

Concerns in the banking space remain unresolved, that will put a cautious stance in the risk environment, drawing continued safe-haven flows for gold in the event of further fallouts, Yeap said.

The European Central Bank is expected later in the day to raise interest rates for the seventh meeting in a row.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.9% at $25.81 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.1% to $1,060.91 while palladium XPD= edged 1.2% higher to $1,439.44.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.