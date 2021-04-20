PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued U.S. dollar, yields

April 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit earlier this week, as a weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.55 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77 on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.60 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after touching a near seven-week low in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

* New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose by faster than expected in the first quarter as transport and housing prices jumped, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand.

* The Bank of Japan is set to predict for the first time that inflation will remain well short of its 2% target beyond Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term through early 2023, say sources familiar with its thinking.

* Market participants now await the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next week.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

* A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic rebound. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Silver eased 0.2% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium rose 0.6% to $2,778.17. Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,185.47.

