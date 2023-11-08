PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week low as traders await Powell's remarks

By Brijesh Patel

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered near a three-week low on Thursday as the initial safe-haven demand from the Middle East conflict faded, while investors awaited comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clues on interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,948.39 per ounce by 0337 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 19 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,953.50.

A slew of Fed officials who spoke this week maintained a balanced tone on the U.S. central bank's next decision, but noted that they would focus on economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields.

Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a conference on Wednesday. He is scheduled to speak at another conference later in the day.

"He'll (Powell) probably try and maintain the higher-for-longer narrative because it's not within their interest to admit to markets that cuts might be coming," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Futures point to a roughly 14% chance of another hike by January, but are pricing in an 18% chance that rate cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

"The war-risk premium has also faded as the Israel-Hamas war shows little sign of escalating. However, strong central bank buying remains a supportive factor (for gold)," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Gold prices rose above the key $2,000-per-ounce level last week after escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted demand.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $22.41 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 0.4% to $869.70.

Palladium XPD= slipped 0.9% to $1,040.77, hovering near its lowest level since 2018.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.