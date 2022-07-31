PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week high on softer dollar, yields

US Markets
Gold prices held steady on Monday, hovering near a more than three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower bond yields.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> held its ground at $1,755.59 per ounce,
as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at
$1,767.79 on Friday. 
    * U.S. gold futures <GCv1> eased 0.2% to $1,779 per ounce.
    * The dollar <=USD> languished near three-week lows against
its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for
other currency holders. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
<US10YT=RR> were hovering near a four-month low. [USD/] [US/] 
    * Data showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than
expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services,
with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
[nL1N2Z92Q6]
    * India launched its first international bullion exchange on
Friday as the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious
metal tries to bring transparency to the market for the precious
metal. [nL1N2ZA0WG]
    * Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as
disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally
on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined
policy tightening by global central banks. [MKTS/GLOB]
    * SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.06% to 1,005.87
tonnes on Friday from 1,005.29 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]
    * Physical gold buying eased last week in India as rupee
prices rose to a three-week high, while the likelihood of fresh
restrictions to tackle higher coronavirus cases clouded the
demand outlook in top consumer China. [GOL/AS]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> fell 0.5% to $20.22 per ounce, platinum
<XPT=> was down 0.5% at $892.83, and palladium <XPD=> eased 0.2%
to $2,124.74.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China    Caixin Mfg PMI Final         July
    0500  India    S&P Global Mfg PMI           July
    0750  France   S&P Global Mfg PMI           July
    0755  Germany  S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI       July
    0800  EU       S&P Global Mfg Final PMI     July
    0830  UK       S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI        July
    0900  EU       Unemployment Rate            June
    1345  US       S&P Global Mfg PMI Final     July
    1400  US       ISM Manufacturing PMI        July
    

