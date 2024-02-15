PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-month low as rate-cut hopes dim

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as the U.S. dollar eased, but prices languished near a two-month trough as investors lowered expectations of sooner and deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,995.50 per ounce, as of 1016 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% at $2,007.60.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the path back to 2% inflation "may be a bumpy one", echoing the "careful approach" to rate cuts advocated by Chair Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee cautioned against delaying the rate cuts for too long.

The comments came after an unexpected spike in U.S. consumer prices, which caused bullion to fall 1.4% on Tuesday.

Fed policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting rates, traders bet after the CPI data. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Focus is now on the U.S. retail sales data due at 1330 GMT and the producer price index numbers due on Friday. At least three more Fed officials are scheduled to speak later this week.

Palladium XPD= gained 2.7% to $959.43 an ounce. It surged over 8% on Wednesday on short-covering, reclaiming its premium over platinum.

Spot platinum XPT= climbed 1% to $898.11 and silver XAG= rose 0.9% to $22.57.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

