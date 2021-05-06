US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on weaker U.S. dollar, bond yields

Gold prices on Friday hovered near a 2-1/2-month high, aided by a pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further cues on the health of the world's biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,814.33 per ounce by 0028 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,817.90 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,814.30 per ounce.

* The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a two-week low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Markets await U.S. monthly jobs report scheduled for release at 08:30 a.m. EST on Friday. Economists expect 978,000 new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago.

* The economic outlook is brightening but more improvements are needed before the Federal Reserve will start to scale back monetary support, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

* Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,942.82 per ounce, moving further away from an all-time high of $3,017.18 hit earlier this week.

* Silver edged 0.1% lower to $27.26 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,252.41.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China

Caixin Services PMI April 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March 0645 France Reserve Assets Total April 1230 US

Non-Farm Payrolls

April 1230 US

Unemployment Rate

April N/A China

Exports, Imports YY April N/A China

Trade Balance

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China
Caixin Services PMI April 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March 0645 France Reserve Assets Total April 1230 US
Non-Farm Payrolls
April 1230 US
Unemployment Rate
April N/A China
Exports, Imports YY April N/A China
Trade Balance
April

