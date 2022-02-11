PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below two-week peak on faster rate hike bets
(Updates prices)
* Gold set for second straight weekly gain
* U.S. CPI in January jumped 7.5% annually
* Silver also set for weekly rise
By Bharat Gautam
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday but traded below a two-week peak hit in the previous session on bets of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve following a sharp jump in U.S. consumer prices.
Spot gold
"Stronger-than-expected inflation is raising the risk of faster rate hikes," said Soni Kumari, a commodities strategist at ANZ, adding that the gold market is reacting to this and a stronger dollar.
Pressure increased on the Fed to take a stronger stand against inflation after an unexpectedly large jump in U.S. consumer prices bolstered the view that the central bank is behind the curve.
Expectations for a firm Fed response next month lifted the dollar and sparked a dip in global equities, and drove benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields higher on Thursday, but they have since taken a step back. [US/] [USD/] [MKTS/GLOB]
Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold, while a higher dollar makes it less attractive for overseas buyers.
"From a technical point of view, bullion is still trying to surpass the $1,835 threshold, while the first major support zone is represented by the $1,800 mark," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.
"Investors are still trusting gold," he said in a note, and that "gold is also representing a hedge in case central banks would not be able to contain inflation."
Spot silver
Platinum
