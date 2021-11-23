PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below $1,800-mark on dollar strength, sooner rate-hike bets

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, although strength in the U.S. dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner kept the metal below the key $1,800 mark.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,794.96 per ounce by 0239 GMT, after slipping as much as 1.4% to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 added 0.6% to $1,793.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index =USD was steady and remained close to its highest in 16 months, raising bullion's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

* Investors are betting that the newly renominated Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will need to step up the pace at which the central bank is normalizing monetary policy to better grapple with surging consumer prices.

* British businesses reported the fastest growth in new orders since June this month alongside record cost pressures, according to a closely watched business survey that could pave the way for a Bank of England rate rise in December.

* An increase in interest rates should reduce bullion's appeal as higher rates raise the non-interest bearing metal's opportunity cost.

* U.S. business activity slowed moderately in November amid labour shortages and raw material delays, contributing to prices continuing to soar halfway through the fourth quarter.

* Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 991.11 tonnes on Tuesday from 985 tonnes on Monday.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.58 per ounce. Platinum XPT= rose 1.1% to $979.99 and palladium XPD= gained 1.2% to $1,890.21.

* The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) expects a much larger surplus in the global platinum market this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q3 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1330 US Consumption Adjusted MM Oct 1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its November 2-3 policy meeting

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.