PRECIOUS-Gold holds to tight range as traders eye Fed meeting

* UK firms report growth at 17-month low

* Fed meeting due on July 26-27

* Gold headed for weekly gain (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices)

By Arundhati Sarkar

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices held to a tight range on Friday as investors avoided big bets ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with a stronger dollar also keeping prices in check.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,717.79 per ounce by 0901 GMT. Prices on Thursday fell to their lowest level in more than a year at $1,680.25 before ending 1.3% higher.

Bullion has gained 0.7% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,716.60.

"Inflation is a double edged sword for gold," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

Gold on the one hand is seen as a safe haven against rising price pressure while on the other, if inflation exceeds a certain threshold, central banks will raise rates and that is negative for the metal, Fertig added.

The European Central Bank joined global peers in the fight against soaring inflation as it raised interest rates by more than expected, despite the euro zone economy suffering from the impact of war in Ukraine.

Investors now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 policy meeting.

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while also boosting the dollar, which again makes gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

"Having endured a difficult July in which its price has plunged from above $1,800 an ounce to now be languishing around $1,720 an ounce, gold looks to have settled into this new level," said Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money.

Meanwhile, Britain's businesses grew at their slowest pace in 17 months in July and inflation pressures eased, according to an industry survey.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 0.6% to $18.72 per ounce while platinum rose 0.8% to $878.48.

Palladium was up 0.1% to $1,894.28. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

