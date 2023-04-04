PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range as rate hike bets counter dollar dip

By Seher Dareen

April 4 (Reuters) - Gold eased into a tight range on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session as traders hunkered down for the Federal Reserve's next move after an OPEC-led surge in oil clouded the outlook for inflation.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,982.79 per ounce by 0946 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $2,000.

Bullion dropped on Monday after a surprise cut in OPEC+ crude production, but rebounded as the dollar stumbled following the release of weak U.S. economic data. USD/

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates to rein in rising price pressures increase the opportunity cost of holding it. On Tuesday, gold was wedged between support from a weaker dollar and headwinds from higher yields.

"The near-term policy path will also depend on upcoming U.S. economic data such as payrolls. Any indication of a slowdown in hiring activity could support the gold price again," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Gold priced in sterling XAUGBP=R and euro XAUEUR=R were both near session-lows, pushed lower by the pound rising to a new 10-month high against the dollar, and the euro reached its highest in two months.

Weighing on non-yielding gold, both U.S. and Euro zone bond yields were higher as investor focus returned to inflation and central bank rate hikes, with March seeing six hikes across eight central bank meetings.

Markets now see a 58% chance of the Fed hiking rates by a quarter basis point in May, with a 42% chance of a pause, while investors see another 60 basis points of rate hikes from the ECB.

"Several layers of support have now been established between $1,950 and $1,933," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a note.

Silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $24.05 per ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.9% to $994.14, while palladium XPD= jumped 1% to $1,474.20.

