PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as US inflation data, Fed verdict loom

By Arundhati Sarkar

June 13 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Tuesday, although prices moved in a tight range as traders awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve's policy decision amid expectations of a pause in the central bank's rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,956.30 per ounce by 0215 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 held steady at $1,970.80.

"The market is waiting for the U.S. CPI and FOMC meeting to provide a clearer direction on gold price. (However) there is a lack of catalyst for gold to outperform other asset classes regardless of U.S. Fed policy decision making," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

The consumer price index for May is expected to show a slowing rise in inflation on a year-over-year basis to 4.1% from the April reading of 4.9%, according to economists polled by Reuters, with a monthly increase of 0.2%, down from a 0.4% rise the prior month.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame price pressures generally weigh on the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 80% chance of the Fed keeping rates on hold, and a 20% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"Gold should keep trending sideways towards the 100-day moving average of $1,941/oz, if this breaks the next support level is the 200-day moving average of $1,841/oz," AirGuide's Langford added.

The European Central Bank will deliver its rate decision on Thursday and is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its verdict on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy.

Among other precious metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $24.0849 per ounce, platinum XPT= steadied at $990.23, and palladium XPD= gained 0.8% to $1,360.18.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.