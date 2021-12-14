US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as traders focus on Fed

Asha Sistla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Gold held steady on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as investors looked for clues on the pace of tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the end of a two-day policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,772.12 per ounce by 0126 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were unchanged at $1,771.60.

* The dollar index .DXY held firm against rival currencies. USD/

* The U.S. central bank's two-day monetary policy meeting is set to end later in the day, with investors expecting the Fed to announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases.

* The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to meet this week.

* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country's consumer inflation may approach 2% through various channels, reflecting recent increases in raw material costs.

* British payrolls rose by a record 257,000 in November, underscoring the Bank of England's dilemma as it meets on interest rates this week.

* Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, while the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also dampened investor sentiment. MKTS/GLOB.N

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $21.95 an ounce.

* Platinum XPT= shed 0.1% to $919.05 and palladium XPD= gained 0.6% to $1,631.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment YTD YY Nov

0200 China Industrial Output YY Nov

0200 China Retail Sales YY Nov

0700 UK CPI YY Nov

0745 France CPI YY Nov

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Nov

1330 US Retail Sales MM Nov

1900 US U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

1930 US U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds news conference

