News & Insights

US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as traders await Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 02, 2024 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors looked forward to minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on its next moves, while a stronger dollar kept bullion's gains in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $2,061.49 per ounce, as of 0132 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.2% to $2,069.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY hovered near a more than one-week peak hit in the previous session, helped by a jump in Treasury yields. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders. USD/

* The minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting will be released at 1900 GMT.

* Traders have doubled down on bets for interest rate cuts in 2024, encouraged by slowing inflation and a dovish tilt by the Fed at its December policy meeting.

* Futures markets see a 70% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the March 20 Fed meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors are keenly awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including non-farm payrolls report on Friday that may influence whether the Fed begins to cut rates in March as markets expect.

* Investors are also keeping a close watch on tension in the Middle East after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.06% to 878.54 tons on Tuesday from 879.11 tons on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.1% to $23.66 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was little changed at $981.27. Palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,084.40.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.