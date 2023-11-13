PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as market awaits U.S. inflation data

By Harshit Verma

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-week low on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,938.48 per ounce, as of 1110 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.3% to $1,942.80.

Higher interest rates dull bullion's appeal, a non-yielding asset.

The market is pricing in a 85% chance that the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged at the December meeting and a 75% chance that it will introduce a cut by July next year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders will also look to producer price index data due on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $22.10 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 1.4% to $851.78.

Palladium XPD= rose 1.6% to $978.68 per ounce but was holding near its lowest level since 2018.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

