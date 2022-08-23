PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday, with gains checked by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, as market participants looked forward to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near a more than one-month high hit in the previous session. [US/]
* Focus turns to Powell's speech at the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday for more clarity on future interest rate hikes.
* The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points in total since March to contain inflationary pressures.
* Data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes plunged to a 6-1/2-year low in July, while a survey from S&P Global showed its measure of private sector business activity fell to a 27-month low, suggesting Fed efforts to tame inflation were working.
* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Business activity in the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to cut spending while supply constraints also hurt manufacturers, a survey showed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Durable Goods July
