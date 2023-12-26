PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid muted activity on Fed rate cut bets

News & Insights

December 26, 2023 — 09:07 pm EST

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as trading remained muted amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024 and a generally weaker dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was steady at $2,066.86 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $2,078.20 per ounce.

* Bullion is on track to mark an over 10% gain this year - its best since 2020 - on safe-haven inflows driven by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with bets for a cut in U.S. interest rates.

* Last week's cooler inflation data boosted financial market expectations for an interest rate cut from the Fed next March, with traders now pricing in about an 80% chance, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index .DXY ticked up by 0.1%, holding near a 5-month low, while it eyed its worst yearly performance since 2020. USD/

* A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for other currency holders.

* Meanwhile, Australian shares rose to their highest level in 20 months as trade resumed after a long holiday weekend, with Wall Street's strong gains overnight underpinning the market. .AX.N

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $24.25 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was steady at $978.56. Palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,176.49.

* Trading is expected to remain muted for the whole week as many traders are out for holidays globally until the New Year.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 US US Richmond Fed Mfg Activity Dec

1530 US US Dallas Fed Svc outlook Dec

1600 Russia Indstrl O/P, Unemp. rate Nov

2300 S. Korea Retail Sales MM Nov

2350 Japan Indstrl O/P, Retail sales Nov

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

