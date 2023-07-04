PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid caution ahead of Fed minutes

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes and other economic data, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held steady at $1,926.52 per ounce by 0034 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,934.30.

* The dollar index .DXY held firm, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

* Investors will look out for minutes of the June 13-14 FOMC meeting when the central bank held rates steady at 5%-5.25% and signalled the need to deliver at least two more quarter-point interest rate hikes before the end of the year.

* High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold, which is otherwise seen as a safe investment amid economic uncertainties.

* The world's major central banks delivered the biggest number of monthly interest rate hikes year-to-date in June, surprising markets and flagging more tightening ahead as policy makers grapple to get the upper hand in the battle against inflation.

* The most important Asian economic indicator from a packed calendar on Wednesday will be China's services purchasing managers index report for June, which comes amid the latest ratcheting up of U.S.-Sino tensions.

* Companies caught out by China's decision to restrict exports of two metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles were racing to secure supplies on Tuesday as some industry suppliers worried curbs on rare earth exports could follow.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $22.9876 per ounce, platinum XPT= climbed 0.3% to $917.71 and palladium XPD= added 0.7% to $1,251.94.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI June

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI June

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI June

0830 UK Composite PMI Final June

1400 US Factory Orders MM May

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee issues

minutes from its meeting of June 13-14

