US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady after U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

December 23, 2022 — 10:03 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

By Seher Dareen

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as U.S. inflation data showed some cooling, yet perhaps not significant enough for the Federal Reserve to slow down their rate-hike path.

Spot gold XAU= edged up 0.1% to $1,793.68 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,800.30.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1% in November after climbing 0.4% in October, while inflation cooled further.

With inflation close to being in line with expectations, gold prices were higher on fresh speculative buying ahead of the new year on bets that the bigger funds might move to the long side of gold at the beginning of the year, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Bullion prices dipped over 1% on Thursday after U.S. GDP data highlighted the country's economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, potentially setting the Fed on a keener path to fight inflation.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rate hikes to tame soaring price pressure weigh on the non-yielding asset that pays no interest.

Gold prices are on track for a second consecutive yearly decline, falling nearly 2%, with prices down more than $250 since March highs as central banks hiked interest rates to tame inflation.

However, "you're going to see a better demand picture for the metals in 2023. Inflation could still be problematic, but central banks are going to, around mid-year, start to let off the gas and that's going to be supportive for the metals markets," Wyckoff highlighted.

Markets also kept a close tab on rising COVID-19 infections in top gold consumer China that could have an impact on physical buying. GOL/AS

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $23.63 per ounce, while platinum XPT= jumped 3.7% to $1,013.47. Palladium XPD= rose 2.4% to $1,720.92, yet was headed for a second consecutive weekly fall.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.