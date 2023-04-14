PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-year highs as Fed seen pausing rates

By Seher Dareen

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near one-year highs on Friday as recent U.S. economic data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle, which drove non-yielding bullion towards a second straight weekly rise.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $2,035.49 per ounce by 0935 GMT, with prices holding just below last session's highs since March 9. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $2,049.40.

Gold is lower in the session as the opportunity cost of holding bullion is high since bond yields are rising, said Peter Fertig, an analyst with Quantitative Commodity Research. US/

Euro zone yields were as focus shifted to the European Central Bank's tightening path, with ECB officials mentioning the chance of a 50 bps rate hike in May.

The Fed meanwhile considered a rate-hike pause in March in the face of the sudden collapse of two U.S. regional lenders, yet inflationary pressures were seen as more important. The collapse pushed bullion over $2,000.

Since SVB, gold had been firmly re-establishing its primary role as a hedge against risk, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Conell said.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Limiting gold's losses, the dollar slid to a one-year low after data this week showed consumer price index rose less than expected and boosted hopes for a Fed pause.

Investors await U.S. retail sales later in the day and gold could head towards its all-time high, should the data come in soft enough, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $25.90 per ounce, rising to a year-high of $26.07 earlier in the session, and is set for a fifth-weekly high.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $1,045.29 while palladium XPD= was down 0.1% to $1,497.14, both due for weekly rises as well.

