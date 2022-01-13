PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high after U.S. inflation data

By Asha Sistla

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held on Thursday near a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated after inflation data in line with expectations reinforced the need for quicker interest rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,825.74 per ounce, as of 0502 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,826.10.

"There's a little window here for gold to go higher, but as we start to move towards the latter part of the month, we're either going to a seasonality bounce in gold or the market gets more fearful that the Fed will continue to stamp out inflation and increase velocity of hiking rates," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"If the market doesn't catch up to the Fed's pricing of 2% (interest rate), gold will probably remain supported. But will it go higher? That's the big question. We need to have some more convincing walk back from the Fed narrative," Innes said, referring to the catalyst for gold to move out of its current trading range.

U.S. consumer prices surged in December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in nearly four decades, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.

Following the inflation reading, the dollar .DXY weakened to a two-month low, making gold more attractive for overseas investors.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR also slipped, moving away from two-year highs hit earlier in the week. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.3% at $23.17 an ounce, platinum XPT= was flat at $977.49, and palladium XPD= remained flat at $1,909.67.

