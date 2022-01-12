US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high after U.S. inflation data

Asha Sistla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gold prices on Thursday held near a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated after inflation data came in line with expectations and reiterated the need for a quicker interest rate hike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,824.55 per ounce by 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% to $1,824.00.

* The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month, just above the 0.4% expectation, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. The CPI surged 7.0% in 2021, the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1982 but in line with the forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

* Following the inflation reading, the dollar .DXY fell to a two-month low, making gold more attractive for overseas investors.

* U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR also slipped, moving away from two-year highs hit earlier in the week. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

* Investors and analysts now expect the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from the current near-zero level at its March meeting, and continue with three more quarter-percentage-point increases over the year.

* Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Zimbabwe's gold production rose by 55.5% in 2021, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as government moves to incentivise miners bore fruit.

* Spot silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $23.14 an ounce, platinum XPT= climbed 0.1% to $978.09, and palladium XPD= shed 0.2% to $1,906.48.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

