PRECIOUS-Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path ahead

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

June 29, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

By Seher Dareen

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold held near four-month lows as traders awaited key U.S. inflation numbers later in the day after a slew of strong data prints and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of more rate hikes.

A stronger dollar, along with the chance of a recession being slim, was weighing on gold, said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

The dollar index .DXY was steady near a two-week high hit in the previous session, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Data through the week painted a picture of a resilient U.S. economy, easing some worries of an impending recession but building expectations of the Fed staying hawkish.

Investors now see an 87% chance of a 25-basis point (bps) hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Bullion was also en route to its first quarterly fall in three, down 3.1% so far. The central bank has raised rates by 25 bps thrice this year, pausing in June.

Benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged lower from their three-month high on Thursday. A rise in treasury yields makes gold less attractive by raising the opportunity cost of holding it. US/

Market participants are awaiting personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for May, with core PCE expected to be 4.7% on a year-on-year basis, well above the Fed's 2% target.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $22.59 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.7% to $900.22, while palladium XPD= was up 0.8% to $1,239.00.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
