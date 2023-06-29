PRECIOUS-Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path ahead

By Seher Dareen

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold held near four-month lows as traders awaited key U.S. inflation numbers later in the day after a slew of strong data prints and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of more rate hikes.

A stronger dollar, along with the chance of a recession being slim, was weighing on gold, said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

The dollar index .DXY was steady near a two-week high hit in the previous session, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Data through the week painted a picture of a resilient U.S. economy, easing some worries of an impending recession but building expectations of the Fed staying hawkish.

Investors now see an 87% chance of a 25-basis point (bps) hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Bullion was also en route to its first quarterly fall in three, down 3.1% so far. The central bank has raised rates by 25 bps thrice this year, pausing in June.

Benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged lower from their three-month high on Thursday. A rise in treasury yields makes gold less attractive by raising the opportunity cost of holding it. US/

Market participants are awaiting personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for May, with core PCE expected to be 4.7% on a year-on-year basis, well above the Fed's 2% target.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $22.59 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.7% to $900.22, while palladium XPD= was up 0.8% to $1,239.00.

