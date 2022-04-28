PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 10-week low on aggressive U.S. rate hike bets

* Dollar climbs towards 20-year high

* Gold on track for biggest monthly decline since Sept.

* Silver hits lowest since mid-Feb (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Swati Verma

April 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near their lowest level in two months on Thursday, as expectations of aggressive U.S. policy tightening spurred the dollar and added pressure on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,888.50 per ounce, as of 1004 GMT. It hit $1,871.81, its lowest since Feb. 17 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% at $1,889.80.

"The dollar is extremely strong not only against the euro, but also against other major currencies... that is clearly an indication that the foreign exchange side is making it less attractive to hold gold," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

The dollar rose past the psychological level of 130 yen for the first time since 2002 and was set for its best monthly rise since May 2012. [USD/]

For gold, in the event of further downside, the next level on watch may be at $1,850 an ounce, Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Gold has declined about 2.5% this month, which could be its biggest monthly fall since September as the Fed has started to raise interest rates to tame the fastest U.S. inflation in four decades.

Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push up bond yields, putting pressure on the greenback-denominated gold.

Markets now await the Fed's May 3-4 meeting.

"The Fed is definitively talking about a 50 basis rate hike next week... Also at the other FOMC meetings this year, they are going to continue to hike rates to bring inflation down, and that is the situation which is not beneficial for gold," Fertig added.

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.21 per ounce, having hit its lowest since Feb. 11.

Platinum jumped 1.1% to $927.60 and palladium gained 2.6% at $2,259.93. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.