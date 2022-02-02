US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 on weaker yields as job data disappoints

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gold prices were little changed above the key $1,800 per ounce level on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields retreated after a dip in U.S. jobs data.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was flat at $1,807.39 per ounce by 0049
GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> fell 0.1% to $1,808.00.
    * The dollar was slightly up, yet held around the lows after
the private payrolls data, and U.S. Treasury yields inched
slightly lower after the employment data. [USD/] [US/] 
    * U.S. private payrolls fell for the first time in a year in
January as soaring COVID-19 infections disrupted business
operations. [nL1N2UC2BJ]
    * Investor focus now shifts to European Central Bank and
Bank of England meetings on Thursday for cues on the pace of
monetary policy tightening amidst soaring inflation.
    * Although gold is considered a hedge against geopolitical
risks and inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    * Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said there was
uncertainty about how quickly inflation would come back down
into the central bank's comfort zone, due to the unique nature
of the pandemic.[nL1N2UD299]
    * The U.S. will send extra troops to shield Eastern Europe
from a potential spillover from the massing of Russian troops
near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.[nL1N2UC0JX]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> fell 0.1% to $22.59 an ounce and
platinum <XPT=> was little changed at $1,032.98, while palladium
<XPD=> fell 0.5% to $2,357.17.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0850  France   Markit Serv PMI         Jan
    0850  France   Markit Comp PMI         Jan
    0855  Germany  Markit Serv PMI         Jan
    0855  Germany  Markit Comp Final PMI   Jan
    0900  EU       Markit Serv Final PMI   Jan
    0900  EU       Markit Comp Final PMI   Jan
    0930  UK       Reserve Assets Total    Jan
    1200  UK       BOE Bank Rate           Feb
    1200  UK       GB BOE QE Corp          Feb
    1245  EU       ECB Refinancing Rate    Feb
    1245  EU       ECB Deposit Rate        Feb
    1330  US       Initial Jobless Claims  Jan
    1445  US       Markit Comp Final PMI   Jan
    1445  US       Markit Svcs PMI Final   Jan
    1500  US       Factory Orders MM       Dec
    1500  US       ISM N-Mfg PMI           Jan




 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)
 ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

