PRECIOUS-Gold hits record high as Fed sticks to three rate cuts in 2024

March 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices surged to a record high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in a widely expected move and stayed on track for three rate cuts this year.
* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying "story" of slowly easing price pressures in the U.S.
* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
* Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, up from 59% on Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
* Focus now shifts to a rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE) later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep its bank rate at 5.25%, its highest level since 2008.
