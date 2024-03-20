PRECIOUS-Gold hits record high as Fed sticks to three rate cuts in 2024

March 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices surged to a record high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in a widely expected move and stayed on track for three rate cuts this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,196.69 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,222.39 earlier in the session.

* U.S. gold futures jumped 1.8% to $2,198.90 per ounce.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying "story" of slowly easing price pressures in the U.S.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

* The dollar slipped to a one-week low against its rivals, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also dipped. [USD/] [US/]

* Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, up from 59% on Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

* Focus now shifts to a rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE) later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep its bank rate at 5.25%, its highest level since 2008.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.14% to 838.50 tons on Wednesday from 837.35 tons on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver was steady at $25.61 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $911.95 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,025.19.

