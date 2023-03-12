PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 5-week high on weaker dollar, bank worries

March 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than five weeks as the dollar weakened, while jitters over the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,877.30 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 3 earlier in the session at $1,893.96. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.8% to $1,882.10.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.4%, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* U.S. officials stepped in to stem financial fallout from the failure of tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, saying that all customers would have access to their deposits starting on Monday.

* California banking regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.

* State regulators closed New York-based Signature BankSBNY.O on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank.

* Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a brisk clip in February, but monthly wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate rose, pointing to some labour market loosening and prompting financial markets to dial back expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by half a percentage point this month. FEDWATCH

* Gold is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, and tends to gain on expectations of lower interest rates which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Spot silver XAG= added 0.6% at $20.63 per ounce, platinum XPT= was 0.3% higher at $961.87 and palladium XPD= rose 0.5% to $1,385.56.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Feb

Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.