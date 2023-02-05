PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates.

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,879.40.

* The dollar index .DXY was 0.2% higher, making gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, with nonfarm payrolls surging by 517,000 jobs - well above an estimate of 185,000. The unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.

* Interest-rate futures traders moved after Friday's job report to price in a further interest-rate increase in May, which would bring the policy rate to the 5%-5.25% range, and are now expecting eventual Fed rate cuts to start in November versus in September previously. FEDWATCH

* High interest rates usually dim bullion's appeal since they translate to an increased opportunity cost of holding the asset, which pays no interest.

* Data on Friday also showed U.S. services industry activity rebounded strongly in January, with new orders recovering and prices paid by businesses for materials continuing to rise at a moderate pace.

* Physical gold demand in India ticked up last week, as jewellers resumed purchases after staying away for a couple of weeks hoping for an import duty cut in the government budget amid the wedding season. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= lost 0.5% to $22.24 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.1% to $973.04 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.5% to $1,616.54.

