PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-week low on strong dollar, Fed rate-hike worries
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a sixth straight session on Monday to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, weighed down by a robust dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.
* The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.
* Traders are now pricing in around a 46.5% chance of a
75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a
50-bp increase.
* The U.S. central bank needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of its officials said last week.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Focus this week will be on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
* Gold demand in India improved last week as domestic prices dropped to a more than two-week low, while volumes were sombre in other Asian centres. [GOL/AS]
