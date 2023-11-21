PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 2-week peak on softer dollar, Fed minutes in spotlight

By Harshit Verma

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to an over two-week high on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar dipped on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates, while investors awaited minutes from the central bank's latest meeting for further policy cues.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.6% to $1,988.39 per ounce, as of 1025 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 3 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.5% to $1,990.20.

Expectations of a dovish Fed in 2024 have triggered a decline in the U.S. dollar, helping gold recover from recent lows, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money.

The dollar =USD fell to more than a 2-1/2-month low, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hovered near two-month lows touched last week. USD/US/

Investor focus is now on the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, due at 1900 GMT. Signs of slowing inflation in the United States have boosted expectations that the central bank was done raising interest rates.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to leave rates unchanged in the December meeting and are currently pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Among other precious metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $23.57 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.5% to $923.09, while palladium XPD=fell 0.7% to $1,085.29.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3uvMsUK

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

