PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high as dollar dips
May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and hoped that easing lockdowns in China can aid global growth. [USD/]
* A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.
* However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold. [US/]
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard reiterated his view last week that the U.S. central bank ought to raise interest rates to 3.5% this year to get high inflation more quickly under control.
* Bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised because it yields no interest.
* Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
