PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as solid U.S. jobs data fans rate-hike fears

Gold prices fell to a one-week low on Monday, as solid U.S. jobs data added to worries that the Federal Reserve would charge ahead with aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a one-week low on Monday, as solid U.S. jobs data added to worries that the Federal Reserve would charge ahead with aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,687.79 per ounce, as of 0348 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 3 at $1,686.45. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.8% at $1,695.60.

The dollar index =USD was steady after touching a one-week high on Friday. A stronger greenback makes gold costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

"Gold prices are taking their cue from the build-up in rate-hike expectations from last week, brought on by the hotter-than-expected U.S. job report," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Data showed on Friday U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped, signalling a resilient economy and dousing hopes of a Fed pivot anytime soon.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data due later this week. Headline consumer price inflation is seen slowing a touch to an annual 8.1%, but the core measure is forecast to accelerate to 6.5% from 6.3%.

"The core CPI is expected to show some persistence and should keep the Fed's rate-hike process well-anchored," said Yeap adding that gold prices seemed to remain locked in a downward trend for now.

While gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold.

Gold prices have declined more than $350 since surging past the $2,000-mark in March, amid aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 2.03 tonnes on Friday, marking its biggest outflow since late September.

Spot silver XAG= was down 2% at $19.71 per ounce after hitting a one-week low. Platinum XPT= fell 0.7% to $905.51, while palladium XPD= inched 0.1% higher to $2,183.99.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular