PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar firm

Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Gold prices hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.2% at $1,834.09 per ounce, as
of 0044 GMT, its lowest since May 20. U.S. gold futures <GCv1>
fell 0.6% to $1,838.20. 
    * The dollar index <=USD> steadied after gaining on Tuesday,
making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other
currencies. [USD/]
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, lowering the
appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]
    * Gold prices fell about 1% in the previous session, and
recorded a second consecutive month of declines in May. 
    * U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss historic inflation that's
draining American wallets, even as he assured the central bank
chief he would have freedom from political
interference.[nL1N2XN0TT] [nL1N2XN1DM] 
    * Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but the 
Fed hiking short-term U.S. interest rates to fight rising costs
raises the opportunity cost of holding it, as gold itself yields
no interest. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,068.36
tonnes on Tuesday from 1,069.81 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF] 
    * Spot silver <XAG=> dipped 0.1% to $21.2 per ounce, and
platinum <XPT=> fell 0.1% to $963.48, while palladium <XPD=>
firmed 0.1% to $2,000.79. 

    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  Australia  Real GDP QQ, YY SA             Q1
    0145  China      Caixin Mfg PMI Final           May
    0600  UK         Nationwide house price MM, YY  May
    0750  France     S&P Global Mfg PMI             May
    0755  Germany    S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI         May
    0800  EU         S&P Global Mfg Final PMI       May
    0830  UK         S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Fnl      May
    0900  EU         Unemployment Rate              April
    1345  US         S&P Global Mfg PMI Final       May
    1400  US         ISM Manufacturing PMI          May
    1800  US         Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book
                     of economic condition
 

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
 ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/
3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

