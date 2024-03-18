News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than one-week low ahead of Fed meet

March 18, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a more than a one-week low on Monday, as investors positioned ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and a series of other central bank meetings this week.

Spot gold XAU= was unchanged at $2,155.78 per ounce, as of 1011 GMT after hitting its lowest level since March 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $2,159.50.

"Gold traders are set to remain highly sensitive to what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say about the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) thinking surrounding a potential June rate cut," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group, said.

"Should the FOMC’s latest dot plot pencil in fewer than three 25-basis point rate cuts in 2024, that should prompt the precious metal to unwind more of its month-to-date gains."

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Traders mostly expect the U.S. central bank to hold interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and are pricing in a 58% chance of a rate cut in June.

Bullion hit a record high of $2,194.99 on March 8, but fell 1% last week after data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February and producer prices rose more than expected.

Spot gold may fall into a range of $2,126-$2,131 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a bearish pennant, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

The Bank of Japan is expected to exit its ultra-dovish monetary policy at its two-day meeting ending on Tuesday. The Bank of England will hold its meeting on Thursday and is expected to stay put on rates.

Spot silver XAG= lost 0.3% to $25.09, platinum XPT= dipped 1.6% to $918.65 per ounce and palladium XPD= fell 1.2% to $1,064.86.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

