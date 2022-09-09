PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than one-week high as dollar slips
* Physical demand for coins and bars remain positive -analyst
* Palladium heads for biggest weekly rise since July
* Dollar hits lowest level since Aug. 31 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
By Arundhati Sarkar
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose over 1% on Friday to a more than one-week high as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal, even as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to raise interest rates to tame inflation pressures.
"Coupled with the correction in the dollar, an easing in the 10-year U.S. treasury provides a welcome wind for gold," said independent analyst Ross Norman.
"Physical demand for coins and bars remain positive as does jewellery demand in an otherwise uninspiring backdrop for the yellow metal," Norman said.
The U.S. dollar dropped over 1% to its lowest in more than a week, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/][US/]
The European Central Bank delivered a 75-basis-point rate hike on Thursday, while hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell cemented bets of a large interest rate hike at Fed's Sept 21-22 policy meeting.
"With the Fed also expected to implement a similar sized move later this month, wouldn't naturally be conducive for gold," said Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money.
"...the fact that gold hasn't sunk further shows that investors still see a role for gold with economies across the world on the brink of or already in recession."
