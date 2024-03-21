PRECIOUS-Gold hits fifth record high in March on Fed rate-cut view

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

March 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday hit record highs for the fifth time this month after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would press ahead with three rate cuts in 2024 despite elevated inflation.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.1% at $2,209.65 per ounce at 1035 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $2,222.39 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 soared 2.4% to $2,212.40.

"The rally was started by yesterday's Federal Reserve comments, basically confirming their intention to eventually start cutting U.S. interest rates," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"The mood in the gold futures market is very bullish. So your hedge funds or any other short-term traders or trend followers are positioned for higher prices, and I think this is the segment that is in the driving seat while the physicalgold marketis rather soft." GOL/AS

Despite recent high inflation readings, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is still likely to reduce interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024, but that it also depends on further economic data.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 74% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, up from 60% before the rate decision, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The dollar =USD slipped to a one-week low against its rivals, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR also dipped. USD/US/

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing for other currency holders.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $2,222 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $2,228-$2,234 range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $25.51 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.6% to $912.10 and palladium XPD= dropped 0.9% to $1,012.22.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

